Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
TUESDAY
-11:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Elm Street.
-8:58 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Tony Grant, 57, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property and failure to appear.
-5:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Clark station on Looney Road.
-3:05 p.m.: drug possession. James E. Burnett, 51, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.
-12:58 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.
MONDAY
-11:30 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Shell on South Street.
-5:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.
-9:08 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Speedway on Scot Drive.
-3:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on Scot Drive.
-3:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Electric services had been reconnected at the residence without city permission.
-10:23 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Mutual Federal on North Sunset Drive.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.