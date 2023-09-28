Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-11:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

-8:58 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Tony Grant, 57, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property and failure to appear.

-5:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Clark station on Looney Road.

-3:05 p.m.: drug possession. James E. Burnett, 51, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.

-12:58 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

MONDAY

-11:30 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Shell on South Street.

-5:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-9:08 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Speedway on Scot Drive.

-3:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on Scot Drive.

-3:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Electric services had been reconnected at the residence without city permission.

-10:23 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Mutual Federal on North Sunset Drive.

