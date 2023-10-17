Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:05 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7600 block of Winding Way in Monroe Township.

SUNDAY

-5:53 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7500 block of East US Route 36 in Brown Township. A vehicle was reported stolen from a garage.

-2:22 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 8900 block of Bellefontaine Road in Bethel Township.

-2:07 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Rustic Run in Monroe Township.

-12:01 a.m.: possession of marijuana. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5500 block of South State Route 202 in Bethel Township. The driver was found to have no drivers’ license, and had marijuana and three firearms in his possession.

SATURDAY

-11:53 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing near the intersection of North County Road 25A and Eldean Road in Concord Township.

-10:13 p.m.: prisoner escape. Deputies responded to a report of a prisoner escape at Upper valley Medical Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. An inmate who was on furlough left the hospital; charges will be filed.

FRIDAY

-6:10 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

-5:52 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a call to assist squad members near the intersection of North County Road 25A and Eldean Road. A male subject was charged with DUI and driving under OVI suspension.

-7:40 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 6700 block of West state Route 41 in Newberry Township. A business check was obtained, manipulated and cashed by an unknown individual.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.