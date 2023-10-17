Monday Sectional Soccer/Volleyball Roundup

Troy’s Madison Moore splits two Belmont defenders to get a shot off Monday at Troy Memorial Stadium in D-I sectional action. Troy’s Danielle Duff battles with a Belmont defender for the ball Monday night. Troy’s Chloe Fecher dribbles between two Belmont defenders Monday night. Troy’s Evie Frigge sends the ball towards the goal Monday night. Troy’s Madison Wright sends the ball downfield Monday night.

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team opened D-I sectional play with an 8-0 win over Belmont.

Troy, 13-4-1 and the fifth seed will host ninth seed Fairmont at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Chloe Fecher had two goals and Skylar Davis had one goal and one assist.

Christian Brubaker, Addilynn Buschur, Danielle Duff, Madison Moore and Abbey Seger had one goal each.

Peyton Hayslett and Alyssa Stanley had one assist each.

Wayne 8,

Piqua 0

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua girls soccer team lost its D-I sectional opener to Wayne Monday.

The Indians finished the season with a 4-13-1 record.

D-II

Tippecanoe 10,

Trotwood 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to an easy win in D-II sectional action Tipp City Park Monday.

Tippecanoe, 13-1-3 and the top seed, will host 10th seed Graham at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Brooke Shafer had two goals and three assists, Chelsea Dettwiller had one goal and two assists and Biz Stallard had one goal and one assist.

Addison Buxton, Emma Hanrahan, Megan Landis, Ella Turner, Mady Turner and Gracie Wead had one goal each.

Julia Burgbacher had two assists and Briley Barton and Laney Cleckner had one assist each.

Georgia Adkins had the shutout in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

D-II

Tippecanoe 3,

Meadowdale 0

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe volleyball team cruised to a a 25-3, 25-4, 25-3 win in Tecumseh D-II sectional action Monday.

Tippecanoe, 23-0 and the top seed will play second seed Kenton Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Everybody had a chance to play and had some good touches,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Good serving and transition attack against a non-responsive opponent. The team still made the best of it.”

Emily Aselage had 10 kills and six aces and Morgan Sessions served 14 aces.

Bri Mooris had eight aces, Jenna Krimm had 14 assists and Eli McCormick added eight assists and six aces.

D-III

Miami East 3,

Greeneview 0

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East volleyball team opened Brookville D-III sectional play with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-14 win Monday.

The Vikings, 14-9 and the ninth seed will play third seed Brookville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

D-IV

Covington 3,

Miss. Valley 0

ARCANUM — The Covington volleyball team opened Arcanum D-IV sectional play with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 win over Mississinawa Valley Monday.

Covington, 12-11 and the 10th seed, will play fourth seed Newton at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Taylor Kirker had 34 assists and three aces and Addie Ventura had 10 kills.

Carlie Besecker had 12 kills and three blocks and Kearsten Wiggins had eight digs.

Hollan Koffer had three aces, Ramse Vanderhorst had 10 digsand Dakohta Kenworthy had four aces and eight kills.

Lehman 3,

TV South 0

ARCANUM — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team opened Arcanum D-IV sectional play with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 win Monday.

The Cavaliers, 14-9 and the sixth seed, will play fifth seed Fairlawn at 7 p.m. Wednesday.