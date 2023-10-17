Troy, Tipp City liquor options on Nov. 7 ballot

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Voters in Troy and Tipp City will be asked to decide a total of four local liquor options during the upcoming election on Nov. 7, regarding Sunday liquor sales at Troy Marathon, Crafted & Cured, Aldi and Frida’s.

Voters in Troy’s precinct 2-B will vote on a request for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at Shakti Petroleum LLC, DBA Troy Marathon, 959 N. Market St.

In Troy’s precinct 2-C, voters will be asked to approve the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday at Crafted & Cured, located at 8 S. Market St, and in Troy’s precinct 5-A, voters will be asked to authorize the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday at Aldi, located at 50 Troy Town Drive.

Voters in Tipp City’s precinct D will be asked to approve the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages on Sunday at Frida’s, located at 965 W. Main St.

State liquor laws prohibit Sunday alcohol sales unless the matter has previously been voted on by the precinct in which an establishment is located.