WM Senior Center plans open house for veterans

Courtesy | West Milton Senior Center

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Senior Center will host a special open house for veterans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, offering information on local, state and federal resources that are available for veterans.

“It’s a free event for veterans and their families,” Activities Director Carol Garver said. “We’re going to have door prizes, and some refreshments.”

The open house will be held at the West Milton Senior Center, located at 435 W. Hamilton St., and will feature booths with information from Miami County Veterans Services, the Dayton VA, Abbey Credit union, Kettering Health, Lovett and House, Daycity Hospice, Brookdale Senior Living, Ayden Healthcare, StoryPoint, Piqua Manor, and other organizations offering services for veterans.

“There are a lot of businesses that will help veterans,” Garver said. “The VA mental health, they can help you with food; they can help you with hearing aids. Clear Choice Hearing Center in Brookville will clean veterans’ hearing aids for nothing.”

This year will be the first time that the senior center has hosted the event.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” Garver said. “We have a lot of veterans who come here to the senior center; we just thought it would be good information for them.”

“Even if you help one veteran, it’s worth it,” she said.

The senior center also hosts several other regular events, including euchre and two lunches per month. More information can be found online through the senior center’s Facebook page.

The center is also currently seeking the passage of a .25-mil renewal levy that will appear on the ballot on Nov. 7, Garver said.

“We have a renewal levy on the ballot this coming November,” she said. “It’s very small, but that’s keeping our doors open, and gives us money for activities and to repair our building.”