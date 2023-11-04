Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:00 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 400 block of Clay street in Bradford.

-5:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Main Street in Fletcher.

-1:41 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Howard Truck Repair on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

-10:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Erwin Chrysler on South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:11 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 2400 block of West state Route 571 in Monroe Township.

-11:10 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Bowman-Landes on Ross Road in Bethel Township. A turkey was reported stolen.

-10:33 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at Bethel high School on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

TUESDAY

-3:27 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Bethel High School on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-8:20 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Boyd’s Machine on Kessler-Frederick Road in Frederick. An enclosed trailer was reported stolen.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.