On the agendas

Covington Village Council Meeting

The Covington Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 6. at 7 p.m. at the Government Center, located at 1 S. High St.

Troy City Council

Members of the Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall building, located at 100 S. Market St.

Tipp City Council

The Tipp City City Council is meeting on Monday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7., and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. These meetings will be held in the Safety Building next to the Courthouse at 201 W. Main St. in Troy.

Piqua Commission

The Piqua City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. This meeting will be held at the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.