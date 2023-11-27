Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-6:07 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Huber Heights.

-12:21 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Vault on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. A male subject was charged with assault.

SATURDAY

-9:32 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch on South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

FRIDAY

-9:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9600 block of Augusta Lane in Spring Creek Township.

-8:52 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9900 block of Bellefontaine Road in Bethel Township.

-7:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 10000 block of West Miami-Shelby Road in Newberry Township.

-6:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township.

-3:48 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5100 block of South State route 201 in Bethel Township.

-12:52 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a welfare check in the 6900 block of Marjean Drive. Marijuana and suspected methamphetamine are being sent to the crime lab for drug recognition.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.