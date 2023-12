Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:26 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General in Pleasant Hill.

-6:47 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street in Troy.

-7:40 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1800 block of South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.