Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-11:23 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1100 block of Long Street.

-8:17 p.m.: criminal damaging.Officers responded to a report of criminal damaging at Lincoln Square V Family Restaurant on Archer Drive.

-7:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2800 block of New Castle Drive.

-6:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-3:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Royal Inn on Brukner Drive.

-3:47 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of Crossbow Lane.

-10:22 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marco’s Pizza on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.