Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-12:46 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Floral Acres in Monroe Township.

FRIDAY

-9:18 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with no injury in the 2900 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township. The driver was arrested for suspected DUI.

-8:30 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at West Central Juvenile Detention Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

