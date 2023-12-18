Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Dec. 3-9

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to six emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s one less call than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, excluding the village of Russia.

Four of the six patients were transported from the scene. Two patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Spirit EMS was assisted at the scene of an injury crash which occurred at the intersection of state Route 48 and Miami-Shelby west, in which responders from both Shelby and Miami County responded. Among those at the scene besides units from Spirit EMS were Covington Fire and EMS; Russia Fire; Miami County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. CareFlight responded to the scene and transported one patient to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Spirit EMS was assisted at two other scenes for the week, once by Russia Fire first responders and on another scene by Shelby County deputies.

Of the four patients transported for the week, two were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney; one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy; and one was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton aboard CareFlight.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.