Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Chevrolet of Troy on South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-445 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5200 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township.

-2:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 2700 block of LeFevre Road in Staunton Township.

-10:35 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 3600 block of Iddings Road in Union Township.

-10:29 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a speed violation near the intersection of West State route 41 and Myers Road in Newton Township. A strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI; an OVI kit (urine) was administered. Charges are pending lab results.

WEDNESDAY

-6:40 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1700 block of Parker Drive.

TUESDAY

-2:15 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity at A Kids Learning Place on Towne Park Drive in Troy. A male subject was arrested on a warrant and suspected narcotics were seized.

-10:24 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Action Tire and Auto Center on Harrison Street in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.