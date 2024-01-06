Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
WEDNESDAY
-1:05 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Taco Bell on Covington Avenue. Zachary P. Williams, 30, of Piqua, was charged with theft and disorderly conduct.
TUESDAY
-5:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Walmart on East Ash Street. Scott A. Bowen, Sr., 48, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.
-3:39 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Broadway Drive.
-12:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.
-11:38 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
MONDAY
-9:15 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.
-3:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Autozone on Covington Avenue.
-3:10 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 600 block of Spring Street. Cameron A. Jackson, 34, of Piqua, was charged with menacing.
-6:44 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Downing Street.
-3:03 a.m.: trespassing. Lisa M. Collins, 41, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.
-3:01 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the US Post Office on North Wayne Street. Steven D. Jones, 53, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.
SUNDAY
-7:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Miami Street.
-3:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.
-2:47 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of Second Street.
-2:27 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of South Downing Street.
-12:01 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Referee’s Sports Bar on North Main Street.
SATURDAY
-10:47 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Garnsey Street and Adams Street. The driver was arrested for DUI.
-7:46 a.m.: theft. Phillip Hilyard, 43, of Lima, was charged with theft.
-7:10 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Staunton Street.
-5:30 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1000 block of Camp Street.
-5:18 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Wayne Street. A washer and dryer were reported stolen from the back porch.
-3:17 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Piqua Center Mall on East Ash Street.
-1:47 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Piqua Stor N Lock on Garbry Road.
-9:25 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Marathon on West Water Street.
FRIDAY
-12:30 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 300 block of Fourth Street.
-12:07 p.m.: drug trafficking. Christina L. Queen, 36, of Sidney, was charged with drug trafficking.
-9:04 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of First Street.
-8:46 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of East Main Street.
-8:11 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Parkridge Place.
