Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-6:55 p.m. criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Riverside of Miami County on Troy-Sidney Road in Staunton Township.

-1:22 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 6300 block of Studebaker Road in Bethel Township.

-12:21 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at A and R Reck MHP on US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

SUNDAY

-9:10 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injury near the intersection of South State route 202 and the bike path in Staunton Township. The driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

-1:38 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance involving firearms at the Vault on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. Two subjects were arrested and charged accordingly.

-12:30 a.m.: DUI. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East State route 571 and Scarff Road in Bethel Township. The driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.