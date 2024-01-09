Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-4:41 p.m. theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of East Franklin Street.

-2:26 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of West Main Street.

SATURDAY

-8:42 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Texas Roadhouse on Towne Park Drive.

-2:08 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South Crawford Street.

-746 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kroger on West Market Street.

FRIDAY

-9:48 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Franklin and South Frank Street. The driver was arrested on misdemeanor warrants and cited for OVI. The driver was also charged with open container and endangering children.

-5:35 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of South Elm Street.

-3:02 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Glenwood Drive.

-1:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Magnolia Mae Boutique on West Main Street.

-12:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2200 block of Morning Glory Circle.

-12:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of West Market Street.

-11:34 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at Enterprise on Kings Chapel Drive.

-11:11 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of Cobblestone Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.