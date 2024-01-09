Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-10:25 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at the Comfort Inn on Weller Drive.

SATURDAY

-12:23 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of firearm theft from a vehicle on Clover Hills Drive.

FRIDAY

-10:31 p.m.: drug offense. Officers arrested a driver for drug possession in Monroe Township. Additionally, the passenger in the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and was also arrested.

-4:28 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Primrose Lane.

THURSDAY

-10:41 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a report of a non-injury crash on Dow Street.

-7:38 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a report of a non-injury crash at the corner of Main Street and Third Street.

-4:02 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Domino’s Pizza on Main Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.