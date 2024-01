Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:06 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6100 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township. The driver was charged with DUI.

TUESDAY

-12:51 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

-9:20 a.m. theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Washington Road in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.