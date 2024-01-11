Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:15 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of South Downing Street.

TUESDAY

-5:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1500 block of South Street.

-4:31 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-4:19 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-12:43 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 600 block of South Sunset Drive. Tanner J. Brandenburg, 21, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

MONDAY

-5:40 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 300 block of Broadway Street.

-8:43 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Wayne Street.

