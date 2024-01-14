Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:45 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South State route 202 and US Route 40 in Bethel Township. A female subject was charged with DUI.

WEDNESDAY

-1:22 p.m.:fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2900 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-12:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4800 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-9:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9100 block of North State route 48 in Newberry Township.

-1:06 a.m.: DUI. Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6100 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

TUESDAY

-12:51 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

-9:20 a.m. theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Washington Road in Concord Township.

