Boehringer, Cain, Cron, 2002 softball team inducted into Covington Athletic Hall of Fame

From left to right, Troy Cron, Ralph “Butch” Boehringer and Dan Cain were inducted into the Covington Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday night Courtesy Photos The 2002 Covington softball team was inducted into the Covington Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday night. Courtesy Photos

COVINGTON – Covington High School conducted its 41st annual Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony on Saturday. Being inducted into the Covington Athletic Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor and three individuals, plus the 2002 softball team were blessed to experience that honor during the 41st annual induction ceremony on Saturday, January 13, 2023 at Covington High School. The two individual former athletes who were inducted were 1986 graduate Ralph “Butch” Boehringer and 2013 graduate Troy Cron and another individual, 1981 graduate Dan Cain, was inducted as an honorary member. Butch Boehringer and Troy Cron compiled amazing athletic careers at Covington and left legacies of greatness for future generations to follow, while Dan Cain established himself as one of the premier coaches in Covington history. The 2002 softball team consisted of some of the best players in the history of the program and became the first softball team in Covington to reach the state final four.

RALPH “BUTCH” BOEHRINGER

Butch Boehringer, a 1986 Covington Graduate, was a stellar two-sport athlete in football and basketball.

Under coach Charlie Burgbacher, Butch made a statement as one of the top defensive football players in the history of the program as he earned All-Ohio recognition on defense in both his junior and senior seasons.

As a senior in the 1985 football season, Butch was named First-Team Class A All-Ohio on defense by the Associated Press and the United Press International. He was also selected to the All-District Team on defense and First-Team in the Southwestern Rivers Conference. Boehringer played Tight End on offense and Defensive End on defense and helped lead the Buccaneers to an 11-2 record and a Regional Championship.

BUTCH’S SENIOR STATS:

27 receptions for 582 yards and 5 TDs

2 Interceptions and 1 Returned for a TD

60 Solo Tackles – 42 Assisted Tackles – 102 Total tackles

6 Blocked Passes

15 Tackles For a Loss for negative 107 yards

In 1984 as a junior, Butch was one of only two underclassmen to earn Class A All-Ohio on defense as he was chosen Second Team. He was also selected as an Area All-Star by the sports writers of the Dayton Newspapers, to the All-Area Football Team by the Piqua Daily Call and First-Team Defense in the Southwestern Rivers Conference.

BUTCH’S JUNIOR STATS:

60 Solo Tackles – 45 Assisted Tackles – 114 Total tackles

4 Blocked Passes

3 Fumbles Recoveries – 1 Returned for a TD

20 Tackles For a Loss for negative 89 yards

Butch was also a standout basketball player under legendary coach Bob Huelsman from 1982-1986. He was selected All-Southwestern River Conference in his junior and senior years, District 9 All-Media in 1986.

Butch is 9th all-time in Covington history with 212 rebounds in a season as a junior in the 1984-85 season. He led the Buccs in scoring as a senior in 1985-86 with 284 points and led the team in rebounds as a junior and a senior with 212 and 139 rebounds. He was also named the team’s Most Valuable Player in both his junior and senior seasons.

TROY CRON

Troy Cron, a 2013 graduate, was a standout for the Covington Buccaneers in three sports – Track, Football and Basketball. Undersized, yet very determined, Troy earned a combined 9 varsity letters. He earned 2 state medals in track and was a key contributor in football from his sophomore year to his senior year and in basketball during his junior and senior seasons. Below are Troy’s credentials as an elite athlete in the history of Covington athletics.

TRACK & FIELD

Coach: Kyle Moore

– 3-Year Letterman

– In 2013, Placed 5th at State in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.35

– In 2013, Placed 7th at State in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.20

– In 2012, Qualified for State in the 110 meter hurdles

– In 2012, Qualified for State in the 300 meter hurdles

– Holds the school record in 110 hurdles – 14.85

– A rare accomplishment – As a junior and senior, Troy won every race in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles until the state meet.

– Another rare accomplishment – Troy won the league, district and regional championships in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles in both his junior and senior seasons.

FOOTBALL

Coach: Dave Miller

– 3-Year starter at defensive back and 2-Year starter at halfback. He was also a return specialist

– Holds the school record with a 99yd kickoff return against Bethel in 2012

– Played on four state playoff teams (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012) and was a starter on three league championship teams (2010, 2011, 2012)

– Earned First-Team All-League Honors as a senior in 2012

– Scored 4 touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a playoff win over Dixie in 2012

– Scored 12 touchdowns his senior year

– In his four years of football, the Buccs compiled a 41-7 overall record, won three league titles and qualified for the state playoffs 4 times

– In 2010, 2011 and 2012, Troy was a key contributor as a starter on teams that finished unbeaten in the regular season

BASKETBALL

Coaches: Roger Craft from freshman year to junior year and Matt Pond in his senior year.

– 3-Year Letterman and 2-year starter at point guard.

– Earned All-League Honorable Mention as a senior in 2013

2002 SOFTBALL TEAM

The 2002 Covington softball team compiled an overall record of 26-4 and was the first softball team in program history to win a regional championship and reach the state final-four. Coached by head coach Lynnette Roeth, who is a current hall of famer, and assistant coach Shannon Fidler, Covington compiled a 21-3 record in the regular season and won the Cross County Conference league championship with a 10-1 record. In the post-season, Covington defeated Southeastern 2-1, Newton 7-3, Middletown Fenwick 8-5, Parkway 10-2 and Springfield Central Catholic 8-6 to advance to the state final four. Individually, three members of the team are currently in the Covington Athletic Hall of Fame; Lauren Boggs, Heather Fields and Sue Schwamberger.

The team included Amanda McCullough, Heather Fields, Carolyn Ciriegio, Logan Graher, Laura Ciriegio, Jessica Furrow, Tara Plank, Christina Meredith, Audrey Doseck, Sue Schwamburger, Lauren Boggs, Jamie Grilliot, Amanda Wright, Stephanie Thompson. Lynnette Roeth was the team’s coach and assisted by Shannon Fidler.

REGULAR SEASON

Arcanum – W 5-1

Fort Loramie – W 20-0

Mississinawa Valley – W 2-0

Franklin Monroe – W 12-2

Troy – L 1-5

Troy – W 8-3

Newton – W 5-4

National Trail – W 14-3

Russia – W 14-0

Russia – W 10-0

Versailles – W 10-2

Bethel – L 2-3

Twin Valley South – W 16-5

Tri-County North – W 17-1

West Liberty-Salem – W 16-1

West Liberty-Salem – W 1-0

Tri-Village – W 6-0

Ansonia – W 43-0

Bradford – W 14-3

Anna – W 20-2

Miami East – L 0-2

Arcanum – W 6-4

Tipp City – W 4-1

Northwestern – W 5-3

STATE TOURNAMENT

Southeastern – W 2-1

Newton – W 7-3

Middletown Fenwick – W 8-5

Parkway – W 10-2

Springfield Central Catholic – W 8-6

Gibsonburg – L 0-4

DAN CAIN – HONORARY MEMBER

Dan Cain, a 1981 graduate of Covington High School, has been the head coach in the sport of softball from 1991-1999 and 2020-present, and was an assistant coach under Dean Denlinger from 2011-2013 in three straight seasons where the Lady Buccs reached the state final four. Dan also coached three years in junior high basketball and one year as an assistant in high school basketball.

The sport of softball has been Dan’s biggest impact at Covington as he helped lead the Lady Buccs to the state final four in 2011, 2012 and 2013. His two daughters, Aubrye (2011) and Cassidy (2012, 2013), were players on the state final four teams. In his tenure as the head softball coach, Dan was awarded Southwest District Coach of the Year honors in two seasons, and four times was named the Coach of the Year in the league – three in the Cross County Conference and one in the Three Rivers Conference. He also led the Lady Buccs to six league championships and three district championships. Last season, in 2023, Dan coached his team to a 28-5 record, a league championship, a district championship. His team also set the state record for the most hits in a season with 488 and were second in state history with 434 runs scored in a season. Two of his players, Nigella Reck and Meg Rogers, were selected First Team All-State and Nigella Reck became the first player in school history to earn First Team All-American status.