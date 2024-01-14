Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

Troy’s Carmen Brooks splits Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins and Jada Shroyer to get off a shot Saturday at the Trojan Activity Center. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Jaelynn Smith gets off a shot against Sidney’s Kendall Dickman Saturday. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Kiyah Baker shoots over Sidney’s Kendall Dickman Saturday. Courtesy Photos

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team gave MVL leader Sidney a battle Saturday before losing 40-29 at the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy dropped to 4-10 overall and 4-7 in the MVL, while Sidney improved to 12-3 overall and 10-1 in the MVL.

The Trojans led for much of the first half.

A basket by Kiyah Baker gave Troy a 9-7 lead after one quarter and a three by Carmen Brooks had Troy leading 14-12 late in the first half.

But, Sidney would score the final five points of the quarter to take a 17-14 lead the break.

Two 3-pointers by Riley King had Troy within 23-20 later in the third quarter and two free throws by Brooks made it 26-22 going to the final quarter.

While Troy didn’t score again until the final minute of the game, the Trojans continued battle.

In that final minute, they ran off seven straight points on a 3-pointer by Brooks and baskets by King and Allana Bolden before Sidney scored at the final buzzer.

King led the Trojans with 11 points and Brooks scored eight points.

Bolden finished with six points and Baker grabbed five rebounds.

Larkyn Vordemark had 14 points and seven rebounds for Sidney and Kiara Hudings added 14 points.

Kelis McNeal added five points and 11 rebounds for the Jackets.

Tippecanoe 57,

Greenville 25

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team cruised to a win on the road Saturday.

The Red Devils improved to 8-4 overall and 7-3 in the MVL.

Tipp led 13-2, 36-9 and 46-16 at the quarter breaks.

Macey Griffin had 12 points, three steals and three assists and Courtney Post had 12 points and two blocked shots.

Emily Aselage had nine points and 12 rebounds and Laney Cleckner added nine points.

Reese Hoover had seven rebounds and four blocked shots, Savannah Clawson dished out eight assists and had three steals and Ella Combs had four assists.

Miami East 51,

Northridge 27

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team picked up a home win in TRC action.

The Vikings improved to 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the TRC.

Maryn Gross had 13 points and three assists and Camryn Francis had 10 points.

Katie Paulus had 10 points and three steals.

McKayah Musselman had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists and Jacqueline Kadel had five points and three assists.

Logan Phillips added five points.

Milton-Union 43,

Lehman Catholic 37

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 12-2 overall and 6-2 in the TRC.

Lehman dropped to 2-9 overall and 0-8 in the TRC.

The Bulldogs led 13-7, 25-19 and 32-29 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 22 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Milton.

Shannon Brumbaugh had six points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots and Ava Berberich had six points and seven rebounds.

Kate Copp had five points and three steals and Sophie Layman added eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman Catholic with 13 points.

Kailee Rank scored 10 points and Taylor Geise added five points.

Riverside 52,

Bethel 24

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team dropped to 2-12 overall and 1-7 in the TRC with a home loss Saturday.

The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter.

Riverside took a 23-13 halftime lead and increased it to 44-19 after three quarters.

Newton 43,

Troy Christian 38

TROY — The Newton girls basketball team got a win at the Eagles Nest Saturday.

The Indians improved to 7-6 on the season, while Troy Christian dropped to 5-6.

Reese Hess led Newton with 18 points and Felicity Harbour scored eight points.

Rylee Hess netted seven points and Estie Rapp added five points.

Karis Miller had eight points and seven steals for Troy Christian, while Nora Inman had eight points and seven rebounds.

Landry Niles scored six points and Brooklyn Lavy and Riley Orange both had five points.

Kathleen Johnson grabbed five rebounds and Reign Wilkins had three assists and three steals.

Bradford 30,

National Trail 23

NEW PARIS —The Bradford girls basketball team outscored National Trail 20-6 in the second half to rally for a win on the road.

Bradford improved to 3-10 overall and 3-4 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders led 9-5 after one quarter, but trailed 17-10 at halftime.

Bradford closed within 22-20 after three quarters and outscored the Blazers 10-1 in the final eight minutes.

Ryleigh Dotson had nine points and three steals and Brooklyn Crickmore had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Lily Canan had five points and Megan Wood grabbed six rebounds.

Vivian Harleman had eight rebounds and four assists and Avery Helman had eight rebounds and three assists.

FRIDAY

Xenia 48,

Piqua 14

XENIA — The Piqua girls basketball team struggled in a road MVL loss Friday night.

The Lady Indians dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-10 in the MVL.

Piqua trailed 18-4, 38-6 and 44-8 at the quarter breaks.

