Weekend Wrestling Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy wrestling team finished fourth at the Miamisburg Invitational Saturday.
T.J. Murray (120) led the Trojans, finishing first and going 5-0 with five pins.
Griffin Shephard (175) finished second, going 3-1 with two pins and a tech fall.
Finishing third were Aaron Oates (132) and Danny Murray (190).
Oates was 3-1 with three pins and Murray was 4-1 with three pins.
Finishing fifth were Colton Trochelman (113), Anden Kemmer (126) and Ethan Kirkpatrick (138).
Trochelman was 2-2 with two pins and Kemmer and Kirkpatrick were both 3-1 with three pins.
Taking sixth was Owen Zickafoose (175), who was 2-2 with two pins.
East fourth
at Mason
MASON — The Miami East wrestling took fourth at the Mason Invitational.
Spencer Shore led the Vikings, winning at 112 pounds.
Shore was 5-0 with three pins and two tech falls.
Hunter Randall (165) took second, going 4-1 with four pins.
Finishing fourth were Layton Hughes (144), Aaron Mills (150), Zavior Cline (175) and Drake Bennett (215).
Hughes was 2-3 with one major decision, Mills was 2-2 with a pin and a major decision, Cline had one pin and Bennett was 3-2 with three pins.
Bradon Lewis (120) finished sixth, going 2-3 with two pins.
Tipp fourth
at Sycamore
CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe wrestling team took fourth at the Sycamore Invitational.
Collin Isaac (150) led the Red Devils, going 4-0 with three pins to win his weight class.
Taking second were Raiden Nichols (132), Bret Ballard (165) and Cal Conners (190).
Nichols was 2-1 with one pin, Ballard was 2-1 with two pins and Conners was 2-1 with one pin.
Cade Frazier (157) and Ryan Kolb (215) finished third.
Frazier was 5-1 with one pin and Kolb was 4-1 with two pins.
Finishing fourth were Parker Stuchell (106) and Riley Hull (120).
Stuchell was 1-2 with one pin and Hull was 2-2 with two pins.