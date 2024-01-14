Weekend Wrestling Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy wrestling team finished fourth at the Miamisburg Invitational Saturday.

T.J. Murray (120) led the Trojans, finishing first and going 5-0 with five pins.

Griffin Shephard (175) finished second, going 3-1 with two pins and a tech fall.

Finishing third were Aaron Oates (132) and Danny Murray (190).

Oates was 3-1 with three pins and Murray was 4-1 with three pins.

Finishing fifth were Colton Trochelman (113), Anden Kemmer (126) and Ethan Kirkpatrick (138).

Trochelman was 2-2 with two pins and Kemmer and Kirkpatrick were both 3-1 with three pins.

Taking sixth was Owen Zickafoose (175), who was 2-2 with two pins.

East fourth

at Mason

MASON — The Miami East wrestling took fourth at the Mason Invitational.

Spencer Shore led the Vikings, winning at 112 pounds.

Shore was 5-0 with three pins and two tech falls.

Hunter Randall (165) took second, going 4-1 with four pins.

Finishing fourth were Layton Hughes (144), Aaron Mills (150), Zavior Cline (175) and Drake Bennett (215).

Hughes was 2-3 with one major decision, Mills was 2-2 with a pin and a major decision, Cline had one pin and Bennett was 3-2 with three pins.

Bradon Lewis (120) finished sixth, going 2-3 with two pins.

Tipp fourth

at Sycamore

CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe wrestling team took fourth at the Sycamore Invitational.

Collin Isaac (150) led the Red Devils, going 4-0 with three pins to win his weight class.

Taking second were Raiden Nichols (132), Bret Ballard (165) and Cal Conners (190).

Nichols was 2-1 with one pin, Ballard was 2-1 with two pins and Conners was 2-1 with one pin.

Cade Frazier (157) and Ryan Kolb (215) finished third.

Frazier was 5-1 with one pin and Kolb was 4-1 with two pins.

Finishing fourth were Parker Stuchell (106) and Riley Hull (120).

Stuchell was 1-2 with one pin and Hull was 2-2 with two pins.