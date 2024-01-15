Piqua bowlers split with Xenia

XENIA — The Piqua bowling teams split a match with Xenia Friday in MVL action.

The boys improved to 5-5 overall and 5-5 in the MVL with a 2,082-1,858 win.

Dylan Jenkins led Piqua with games of 190 and 208.

Jayden Miller rolled games of 160 and 194 and Austyn Potter rolled games of 199 and 149.

Daulton Funderburg rolled games of 174 and 164 and Chase Wright had games of 117 and 158.

Piqua had baker games of 177 and 192.

The Piqua girls lost a close match to Xenia 1,746-1,700.

The Indians trailed by just 13 pins going to the baker games, but could not catch up.

Piqua dropped to 7-3 overall and 7-3 in the MVL.

Miranda Sweetman led Piqua with games of 168 and 199.

Macy Hall rolled games of 147 and 144 and Adriana Emery had games of 116 and 143.

Allison Hicks rolled games of 125 and 123, Audrianna Kendall rolled a 170 game and Kaylee Eleyet added a 112 game.

Piqua had baker games of 110 and 143.