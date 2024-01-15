2 Troy officers graduate from OSP’s basic peace officer class

COLUMBUS — Members of the 149th Basic Peace Officer Class, including two Troy police officers, received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 46 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 22 Ohio agencies.

The 21-week basic course began in August. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.

Ryan A. Marshall and Kesi M. Wills, both of the Troy Police Department, were among the 46 graduates.

Zachary M. Hudson, ODNR, Parks and Watercraft, was selected as class speaker by fellow class members and addressed the assembly.

Class honors went to the following:

• Overall Top Performer – Brady M. Stevens, ODNR, Division of Wildlife;

• Top Academics – Emma C. White, Marion Police Department;

• Top Firearms – Zachary L. Bayer, West Chester Police Department;

• Top Physical Fitness – Megan L. Bedard, ODNR, Parks and Watercraft;

• Top Driving – Connor S. Robinson, ODNR, Parks and Watercraft.

Michael Rankin, first assistant prosecuting attorney with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed the graduates and an audience of friends, relatives, and law enforcement officers. Ohio Department of Public Safety Chief of Staff Benjamin B. Suver and Col. Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent, both provided remarks.