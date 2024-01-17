Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:44 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Piqua-Troy Road and West Statler Road in Piqua. A male subject was located hiding in the back seat with an active warrant. Suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were also located.

-521 p.m. fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Paris Courts, Inc. on West State route 36 in Washington Township.

-8:29 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 5100 block of East State route 55 in Lost Creek Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.