Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-3:57 p.m.; disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Ulbrich’s Market on south Wayne Street.

-1:35 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Bethany Center.

MONDAY

-3:05 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1600 block of Grant Street.

-10:54 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 3200 block of Sioux Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.