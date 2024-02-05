Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:20 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9100 block of North Hetzler Road in Spring Creek Township.

-3:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 8800 block of East US Route 36 in Lena.

SATURDAY

-4:18 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury in the 6600 block of Tipp-Canal Road in Monroe Township. The driver was transported to Kettering Hospital Troy for minor injuries, and charged with DUI, driving under suspension and failure to control.

-4:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9800 block of North County Road 25A in Spring Creek Township.

-3:23 a.m.: DUI. Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of Greenville Falls Road in Newberry Township. The driver was arrested for suspected DUI.

FRIDAY

-8:28 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft near the intersection of Fetters Road and Versailles Road in Newberry Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.