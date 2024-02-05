Non-profit gives local high school girls prom opportunity

Hope Closet’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Cook, left to right, Shantal Anderson, chief operations officer, LeeAnn Cook, head media coordinator, and Casey Dyson, chief development director, are pictured ahead of the organization’s fifth year of giving girls away free prom dresses. Submitted photo

PIQUA — The Piqua based ministry Hope Closet is celebrating its five-year anniversary of giving girls free prom dresses.

Located inside St John Lutheran Church (248 Wood St.), donation-based Hope Closet provides formal dresses to girls who may otherwise not be able to attend prom due to financial hardships.

Each girl is permitted one dress, one pair of shoes, and accessories as available.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Cook started collecting dresses in 2019 after seeing the price of prom for her three daughters. With a startup of just a few dresses and volunteers, Hope Closet now boasts close to 900 prom dresses and averages 15 volunteers per shopping day, said a press release from the organization. Cook said she hopes the teens will pay it forward and donate their dress or other prom-oriented items back to the program. The ministry is open to any girl who plans on attending prom this year from any school district.

The first shopping day of the 2024 prom season is Feb. 20. Shopping days are by appointment only. Girls will be assigned a personal shopper who will help pick out the perfect dress. Make an appointment at [email protected].

The Board of Directors consisting of Kelly Cook, Shantal Anderson, chief operations officer, LeeAnn Cook, head media coordinator, and Casey Dyson, chief development director, work year round to make sure Hope Closet is ready when prom excitement hits the local high schools.

Donations are always welcome, and can be scheduled for drop off by calling Kelly Cook at 937-368-2404 or emailing at [email protected].

Currently, Hope Closet is in need of plus size dresses, formal shoes, and formal style jewelry. More information on donations can be found at https://www.hopeclosetdresses.org/. Sponsorships can email LeeAnn at [email protected]. Monetary donations can email Shantal at [email protected]. All other questions can be emailed to [email protected].