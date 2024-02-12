Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:01 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South State route 202 and Studebaker Road in Bethel Township. The driver was arrested for driving while impaired.

-6:56 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Maple Street in Concord Township.

-5:46 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-5:41 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street in Troy.

-2:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7700 block of Newbury Road in Bethel Township.

-9:48 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of James Street in Bradford.

-2:28 a.m.: DUI. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Miami Street in Troy. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

SATURDAY

-11:04 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at IGA on South Miami Street in West Milton.

-6:49 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 5000 block of West Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Union Township.

-4:01 a.m.: DUI. Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with no injuries in the 4800 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township. The driver was arrested for DUI.

FRIDAY

-854 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Dollar General on South Main Street in Newton Township.

-8:44 p.m.: DUI. Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injury near the intersection of North County Road 25A and Looney Road in Spring Creek Township. The suspect vehicle had fled the scene; the driver was later located and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

-8:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Wilson Road in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.