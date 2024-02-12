MC Commissioners OK custodial services

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized custodial services for several city buildings during their meeting on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Environmental Control, of Tipp City, entered a two-year cleaning services contract with the Miami County Engineer’s Office. The contract costs $12,636 and runs for two years beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

Clean All Services, of Sidney, entered a one-year contract for their services at the Miami County Sheriff’s Training Center for $7,068 beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. This agreement may be terminated by either party with a thirty-day written notice.

In other business, the commissioners authorized the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department to hold weekly household hazardous waste drop-off events from April through September 2024.

Additionally, to authorize Environmental Enterprises Inc., of Cincinnati, for the proper disposal of household hazardous waste, including lighting and battery-related items, for $74,000. This contract will begin on April 1, 2024, and through March 31, 2025, with the option for two additional one-year terms.

Further, the Solid Waste District to charge fees of $1 per pound for all items disposed of, which will offset the costs for Environmental Enterprises, Inc., Cincinnati, to properly haul and dispose of the collected items.

The commissioners authorized or approved the following agenda items:

• The auditor’s summary revenue reports and summary expenditure reports (electronically) for the month ending Jan. 31, 2024.

• An employment verification for Leah Hamilton as the new eligibility referral specialist in the Department of Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $20.75 per hour beginning on Feb. 15.

• To appoint Brandon Coate, of West Milton, to the Miami County Public Defender Commission to serve the remaining term of Jack Hoekstra’s term expiring on March 1, 2024. Further, to re-appoint Coate and Jay Lopez, of Tipp City, to the Miami County Public Defender Commission, each to serve a four-year term, effective March 1, 2024, and expiring March 1, 2028.