Search for missing Troy teen continues

Ellie Carder

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The search for a missing Troy teen continues after her disappearance 12 days ago.

Ellie Carder, 14, allegedly went missing on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Her disappearance was reported to the Troy Police on Friday, Feb. 2.

Capt. Dominic Burnside, of the Troy Police Department, said they are still actively searching for Ellie, but the department had no new information to share with the public over the weekend.

“There are no updates to report at this time, and the search efforts will continue to focus on areas of the Great Miami River,” Burnside said to the Miami Valley Today on Monday, Feb. 12.

“Primarily, we will continue to utilize boats and drones to assist with the search efforts. Detectives will continue to follow up on information or tips submitted by the public,” Burnside continued.

“We will continue to search for Ellie until she is found,” Troy Chief of Police Shawn McKinney told the Miami Valley Today. “This will include scaled-back periodic searches of the river and following up on leads.”

“We would like to thank everyone assisting with the search of the River last week and continues to assist, which include the Troy Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Butler County Task Force, Region 3 Task Force, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Texas Equusearch, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue, and All SAR K9’s Inc,” McKinney said.

Anyone with information can contact the Troy PD at 937-339-7525 or the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911.