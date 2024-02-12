Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-7:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-12:45 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Main street and North Weston Road. James H. Harris, 74, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

SATURDAY

-11:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of West Canal Street.

-8:02 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South Walnut Street.

-3:10 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief near the intersection of West Franklin Street and South Plum Street.

-4:29 a.m.: driving under suspension. Zachariah R. Spade, 37, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

FRIDAY

-11:23 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Hampton inn on Troy Town Drive.

-9:14 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of North Dorset Road.

-4:41 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Summit Avenue.

-3:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of West Ross Street.

-1:12 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Subway on South Dorset Road.

-10:51 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Red Cedar Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.