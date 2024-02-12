OSP responds to 2 crashes

A Friday, Feb. 2, crash on Interstate 75 northbound by the County Road 25A exit. Then while traffic was slowing down in the southbound lanes, a southbound vehicle rear-ended the vehicle in front of them, which then rear-ended the vehicle in front of them. Charlotte Caldwell | Aim Media

PIQUA — Two three-vehicle crashes on Friday, Feb. 2, on Interstate 75 caused traffic slowdowns on both the northbound and southbound lanes between Piqua and Sidney.

• Kylie E. Mack, 18, of Botkins, and Alexis M. Jacobs, 17, of Fort Loramie, were cited with assured clear distance after the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) responded to a three-vehicle crash on Feb. 2 at 2:56 p.m.

Truman M. Depinet, 17, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 at mile-marker 85 in the left lane when he slowed for traffic and was rear-ended by Mack. Mack was then rear-ended by Jacobs. Depinet then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier and Jacobs struck Depinet.

The vehicle Mack was driving was towed by Jim’s Towing; the vehicle Jacobs was driving was towed by Saunder’s Towing; and the vehicle Depinet was driving was towed by Wrecker’s Towing. Mack and Jacobs were taken by Piqua EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy with suspected minor injuries.

• Regarding the second crash, while troopers were investigating the crash on northbound I-75, another three-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes at mile-marker 86. Christine Anne Norris, 53, of Lima, was cited with assured clear distance after OSP responded to a three-vehicle crash on Feb. 2 at 3:11 p.m.

Norris was traveling southbound on I-75 in the left lane when she rear-ended Cheryl L. White, 47, of West Alexandria, who then rear-ended Christopher A. Ressler, 56, of Covington. Both drivers had both been stopped in traffic due to a crash on the northbound side of the highway.

White had possible injuries but was not evaluated by an EMS agency or taken to a medical facility. Norris’s vehicle was towed by Lumpkin’s Towing.

Information compiled by Charlotte Caldwell.