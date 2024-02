Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:48 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of South State route 202 in Staunton Township.

TUESDAY

-10:39 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Dave Arbogast Ford on South County Road 25A in Monroe Township. The victim’s identity was stolen and used to open a line of credit to purchase a vehicle.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.