Piqua city offices closed for President’s Day

PIQUA — The city of Piqua’s city offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, to allow city employees to observe President’s Day.

There will be no garbage, refuse, or recycling collection on Monday, which will cause a delay in collection Monday through Friday. Pick-up for Friday’s route will occur on Saturday, Feb 24.

Piqua urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

For more information on closures or other Piqua news, visit piquaoh.org.