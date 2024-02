Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-3:07 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Mug and Jug on North Dixie Drive in Rossville.

SATURDAY

-12:42 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1900 block of Old Staunton Road in Staunton Township.

FRIDAY

-10:00 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of North Branch Run in Monroe Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.