TROY — West Main Street in Troy is currently closed west of Ridge Avenue.

According to a city of Troy press release, the closure is due to excavation that is part of the West Main Street improvement project, which is creating unsafe road conditions.

The city of Troy anticipates that the road will be re-opened by 6 p.m. In the meantime, residents are asked to use Dorset Road, McKaig Avenue, and Ridge Avenue as a detour.