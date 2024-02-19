OSP investigates Bethel Township fatal crash

ENON — The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is currently investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles in Bethel Township in Clark County. The crash occurred on state Route 4 near Enon Road at 11:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Saturday, Feb. 17, a 2019 Ford F-550 tow truck, operated by Philip Robert-Gene Bierly, 28, of Dayton, was stopped in the right lane on state Route 4, loading a disabled vehicle. A 2020 Kia Soul, operated by Drue Allen Lemasters, 29, of Cable, was traveling southwest on State Route 4 and struck the rear of the Tow Truck.

Lemasters succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. Bierly claimed no injuries, said an OSP press release.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Bethel Township EMS/Fire Department, Dan’s Towing, Clark County Coroner’s