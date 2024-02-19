Piqua man faces rape charges

Roderick

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

PIQUA — A Piqua man is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on rape charges after allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

A Miami County grand jury recently handed up an indictment which charged Robert C. Roderick, 34, with five counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, Roderick, on or about Jan. 1, 2023, through June 1, 2023, “did engage in sexual conduct with another when Robert C. Roderick purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force in violation of Ohio Revised Code … Rape, a felony of the first-degree, against the peace and dignity of the state of Ohio.”

On Feb. 15, 2024, Roderick entered a plea of not guilty to all five charges in the Miami County Common Pleas Court. A $250,000 cash-only bond was set by Judge Stacy M. Wall.

A pre-trial hearing for Roderick is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the Miami County Common Pleas Court.