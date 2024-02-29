Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:46 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West US Route 36 and McMaken Road in Newberry Township. The driver was charged with driving under the influence.

WEDNESDAY

-9:05 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 10000 block of North Spiker Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-2:34 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Trader Court in Concord Township.

-11:59 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of West Elm Street in Bradford.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.