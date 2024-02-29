Dunaways has new owners

TROY — The sale of Dunaway’s Beef & Ale in Troy, Ohio has been announced, according to a press release from the new ownership.

After over 30 years of business, the former owners passed the torch to the new owners who are eager to begin a new legacy of great food and spirits promising: new owners, new management, new staff, new menu, new look and a new experience.

Real estate agent, Joy Mayabb, said in the release, “You’re going to love the new owners and their vision. It’s going to be a whole new vibe and you’re going to love it! Grab a buddy, bring a friend! These folks are go-getters!!! They had a forklift and trailers in the parking lot at closing to get started. I personally can’t wait to see all the wonderful things they are going to do.”

Patrons are encouraged to LIKE/SHARE Dunaways new Facebook page and plan on attending their huge, Three-day St. Patty’s Day Celebration and Grand Opening Party March 15, 16 and 17, 2024. Festivities are to include: nine bands; food and beer trucks; indoor and outdoor bars; green beer, specialty drinks, and jello shots; a giant heated tent; commemorative merchandise; VIP passes and more.

Originally the new owners had hoped to open prior to St. Patrick’s Day, however their renovation plans are going to require as much time as possible before the big weekend. Even then, they have accepted certain renovations (i.e. kitchen and bathrooms) are going to be far more extensive and between permits, construction, and inspections; those are things that will not be completed until after the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. However, they did not want to stop a celebration that has been part of community for over three decades.

Thus, the new menu and final renovations are something that patrons will have to wait to be revealed in the following weeks/months to come. Although, St. Patrick’s Day will only be the first of many events the new Dunaways plans to host; one of which is being for the 2024 total solar eclipse the following month. So, stay tuned for information on that as well.

Visit the new website at https://troydunaways.com/dunaways_st_patricks_day.html for recent updates and at facebook.com/TroyDunaways , twitter.com/TroyDunaways or instagram.com/TroyDunaways