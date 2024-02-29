Habitat for Humanity launches Project Playhouse

Three playhouses under construction at the Habitat for Humanity Activity Center in Troy. Courtesy photo | Habitat for Humanity

TROY — Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced the Project Playhouse Sponsorship opportunity, with the funds going to support the organization’s growing home repairs program.

Project Playhouse is a unique opportunity that allows Habitat to partner with sponsors to build playhouses for local organizations such as childcare centers and churches. The playhouse provides children a safe place to play and imagine what home means to them.

There are two ways to get involved with Project Playhouse: through sponsorship and building.

First, companies or individuals can partner with Habitat to sponsor a playhouse build for $2,000 or more. Volunteers in the Habitat Activity Center in Troy build each playhouse for free.

The second way to get involved is through volunteering to build a sponsored playhouse. No experience is necessary; volunteer groups will join our dedicated Activity Center volunteers to complete the build. Habitat provides all the materials needed and the Activity Center volunteers are available to teach and assist with using tools. Volunteers could help with a variety of roles such as cutting lumber, laying shingles, and painting the playhouse.

The home repairs provided by Habitat serve to improve the existing homes of qualified homeowners. This allows Habitat to reach more families and have a larger impact in the community.

The first seven playhouses of 2024 have committed sponsorship from Superior Aluminum, Mutual Federal Bank, Cargill, Collins Aerospace, the United Autoworkers, and Sidney Electric. A team of Starbucks regional managers and employees have volunteered twice to build three of those playhouses.

If an organization would like to learn more about sponsoring a playhouse, contact Habitat Executive Director Scott Barr at [email protected]. If a team would like to get involved with building a playhouse, contact Habitat Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator Maureen O’Keefe at [email protected].