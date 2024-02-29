Alzheimer’s Association hosts expert series program

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer a virtual and in-person expert series education program on Tuesday, March 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in person at the Blue Ash Library Meeting Room, 4911 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, or virtually on Zoom.

Rabbi Samantha Schapera at Northern Hills Synagogue in Cincinnati is the featured expert presenter.

Family gatherings and holidays are often filled with opportunities for togetherness, sharing, laughter and memories. But they can also bring stress, disappointment and sadness. A person living with Alzheimer’s may feel a sense of loss during these special times because of the changes they are experiencing. At the same time, caregivers may feel overwhelmed feeling pressured to maintain traditions while providing care to their loved one.

“Our expert series allows program attendees to hear from local experts on important topics related to Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “We are fortunate to have Rabbi Schapera partner with us to help local families understand how family gatherings or holidays may change when a loved one is living with Alzheimer’s.”

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

There are 220,000 Ohioans older than 65 living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. That number is expected to hit 250,000 by 2025. A total of 493,000 Ohio caregivers provide 736 million hours of unpaid care each year.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other dementia and to access free support and resources, visit alz.org/dayton or call the Miami Valley chapter at 937-291-3332 or the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.