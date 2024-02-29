Calling around Covington

By Alex Moore

Contributing columnist

As spring may be slowly approaching, there are plenty of activities going on here in our wintry village. Thanks to all our community members who have been again sharing the goings-on and events around our town. Please keep sending that information to me at the email address at the bottom of this column.

First up, the Covington Ministerial Association is again hosting its Tuesday Community Lenten Luncheon Series in 2024. The theme this year is the “Seven Last Words from the Cross”. All of the luncheons will be in the lower level of the Covington Church of the Brethren, at 101 N. Wall St., Covington, and all luncheons will begin at 12 Noon each Tuesday. The lower level is fully handicap-accessible via the elevator on the east side. One may also enter via the steps on the south side of the church off Wright Street.

Each church in the Ministerial Association will take a turn in participating in some way. This past Tuesday, Feb. 20, St. John’s Lutheran Church prepared and served the luncheon. Pastor Rachel Patterson offered a reflection on “Father forgive them for they know not what they are doing” (Luke 23:24).

Tuesday, Feb. 27, Covington Church of the Brethren was in charge of the luncheon, and Pastor Mike Yingst will offer a reflection on “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise” (Luke 23:43). On Tuesday, March 5, St. Teresa Catholic Church will prepare and serve the meal, and Rev. Jim Duell will offer a reflection on “Woman, here is your son… Here is your mother” (John 19:26-27). The next week, Tuesday March 12, the Covington Church of the Brethren will again prepare serve the lunch, and Pastor Mike Yingst will offer a reflection on “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” (Mark 15:34).

As Lent 2024 winds down, on Tuesday, March 19, the Covington Presbyterian Church and Friedens Lutheran will offer the meal. Pastor Greg Kurtz will provide a reflection on “I am thirsty” (John 19:28). And lastly, on Tuesday March 26, the Covington Christian Church will prepare and serve lunch. Pastor Nick Church will offer a reflection on “It is finished” (John 19:30). If you’re able, please make plans to attend as many Tuesday Lenten Luncheons as possible this season.

The Church of the Brethren’s Covington-area senior citizen program, ‘Seniors Alive!’ is holding its monthly gathering in March on Friday, March 1, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This month, Doug Christian, the former Miami County Engineer, will be the speaker. Doug will give a talk about the Forgotten Communities of Miami County. So if you’ve ever wondered about, or possibly remember, Polo, Tidewater, Abe, or Mulberry Grove, please plan to attend! The meeting starts at 11 a.m. with lunch, program and then games. It will also take place in the lower level of the Church of the Brethren.

Another upcoming meal is the annual Covington High School Scholarship Fund Spaghetti Supper, taking place on Wednesday, March 13. This delicious Italian dinner will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the K-8 school cafeteria. All proceeds from the spaghetti supper go directly to the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund Program.

The menu features all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast. It also includes homemade coleslaw, dessert, and a drink, and carryout meals will also be available. The Spaghetti Supper coincides with the community scholarship fund drive, which is now currently underway for 2024. Donations to the scholarship fund may be sent to Mrs. Laura Ayres at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut St., Suite A, Covington, OH 45318.The community’s continued support of the Covington Scholarship Fund is greatly appreciated. For more information, call 937-473-2856.

And lastly, please remember to get your fix of St. Teresa Catholic Church’s delicious Lenten fish dinners on Friday, Feb. 23, March 8, and March 22. Serving times for all are from 4-7 p.m., and the cost is only $10, dine-in or carry out.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling 937-418-8884 or emailing [email protected]