AES Ohio names new president

DAYTON – The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) has announced the appointment of Tom Raga as president of AES Ohio.

Raga most recently served as vice president of AES U.S. Utilities, overseeing government relations and Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) affairs for AES’ two utilities, AES Indiana and AES Ohio. Raga also serves as the executive director of the AES Ohio Foundation.

“Tom is an outstanding leader for AES at the local and national level,” said Ken Zagzebski, in an AES press release. “Tom has helped lead AES Ohio in its transformation from a vertically integrated utility to an electric transmission and distribution company. The process was comprised of multiple state and federal regulatory decisions, and Tom’s leadership was a key to our success.”

Zagzebski will remain SVP of AES, President Utilities and CEO of AES Ohio. Raga will be accountable for the utility’s budget, advancing the utility customer experience, growth, regulatory, government affairs and community impact projects.

“I look forward to continuing the important work our team has been doing for customers in Ohio and accelerating the energy transition happening in West Central Ohio,” said Raga, in the release. “Above all, AES remains focused on providing safe and reliable power while continuing our long-standing leadership and involvement in the community.”

Raga joined AES in 2010 and has held management roles including overseeing transmission resource planning, customer care, communications, strategic accounts, stakeholder management, safety and environmental services. Prior to joining AES, Raga was a vice president at Sinclair Community College in Dayton and is a former member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Raga’s community service includes board positions on the Dayton Development Coalition, Indiana Energy Association, Dayton Business Committee, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and Capital Square Foundation.

A Southwest Ohio native, Raga graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Along with the AES Ohio announcement, AES Indiana names Brandi Davis-Handy President of AES Indiana.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we’re improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

AES Ohio is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. AES Ohio, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio. During its long history, AES Ohio has served its customers with the lowest rates in Ohio among investor-owned utilities. Connect with AES Ohio on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy, visit aes-ohio.com.