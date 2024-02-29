Boys basketball: Olding buzzer-beater lifts Lehman over Southeastern

Lehman Catholic senior forward Donovan O’Leary celebrates after making a basket in the fourth quarter of a 46-44 overtime win over Southeastern on Wednesday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activitites Center. O’Leary led the Cavaliers with 16 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic sophomore guard Turner Lachey dribbles with pressure from Southeasern’s Brennan Workman during a Division IV sectional final on Wednesday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center. Lachey scored 14 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic sophomore guard CJ Olding dribbles with pressure from Southeasern’s Brennan Workman during a Division IV sectional final on Wednesday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center. Olding hit the game winner with five seconds left in overtime. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic senior forward Donovan O’Leary shoots with pressure from Southeastern’s Gehrig Cordial during a Division IV sectional final on Wednesday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

TROY — Lehman Catholic played terrible in the first half of a Division IV sectional final. It didn’t exactly play well in the second half, but it played well enough to make a tremendous comeback.

The Cavaliers hit enough shots and took advantage of opportunities to rally from an 18-point deficit and beat Southeastern 46-44 on Wednesday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center.

Lehman, 17-6 and the seventh seed, will play 18-6 Botkins, the fourth seed, in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Southeastern took an early lead in overtime, but Lehman again staged a comeback.

The Cavaliers scored the first five points in overtime, but Southeastern’s Gehrig Cordial made a basket in the post with 1:53 left to cut the gap to 43-40, then Cole Walton made a basket with 1:33 left to trim the gap to one point.

Jonah Asebrook made a layup on a drive along the right baseline with about 30 seconds left to give the Trojans a 44-43 lead.

Lehman nearly turned it over on its next possession after the ball got away from Donovan O’Leary on a pass down the lane, and Asebrook suffered a knee injury diving for the ball and left the game.

After the injury timeout, Lehman worked it in with about 15 seconds left. Turner Lachey drove in on the right side with about 12 seconds left and threw it out to CJ Olding, who made a 3 from the left wing with about five seconds left.

“He got his left foot down, got the left arm going, perfect follow through,” Lehman coach Pat Carlisle said of Olding’s 3. “My hat’s off to him. Huge shot of his life. What a moment for CJ, our team, and our entire school.”

O’Leary, a senior forward, led the Cavaliers with 16 points. Lachey, a sophomore guard, added 14. Olding, also a sophomore guard, finished with eight.

Lehman scored the last five points of the second quarter to pull within 23-10 at halftime. They opened the second with a 3 by Lachey to pull within 10 points, but Brennan Workman hit two 3s to give the Trojans a 29-13 lead.

Southeastern struggled to get anything to fall the rest of the night, and Lehman slowly inched back. The Cavaliers finished the third quarter with a 10-3 advantage to pull within 32-23 heading into the fourth.

The Trojans made several turnovers in the fourth, and Lehman capitalized on a few to help in their comeback.

Lachey scored on a driving layup with about 5:25 left in the fourth to cut the gap to 36-30, then O’Leary made a 3 from the left wing with a little under five minutes left to cut the gap to one point.

Da’Ron Pride made a driving layup after a turnover to give Lehman its first lead of the night at 37-36 with 4:15 left. But Ayden Robinson made a quick basket to give the Trojans a one-point lead. O’Leary split a pair of free throws with about three minutes left to tie it 38-38.

Neither squad made a basket the rest of regulation.

Lehman drained about the last minute off the clock. After Southeastern committed a foul with about 10 seconds left, the Cavaliers got the ball inbounds. Lachey got the pass, moved up to the left wing, then backed off and threw up a heaver as time expired.

Workman led the Trojans with 17 points. Robinson finished with nine.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.