Two arrested following narcotics search warrants

TROY — Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department executed two narcotics search warrants in the 300 block of Troy St. and the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

According to a press release issued by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrants were the culmination of a several months-long narcotics investigation. The warrants resulted in the seizure of approximately five pounds of cocaine, scales, packaging materials, cell phones, a motor vehicle, and approximately $29,000.00 in U.S. currency.

Cody Boyd, age 36, of Troy, was arrested without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail charged with Aggravated Trafficking Cocaine (F1). Chelsea Henry was also arrested without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail charged with Conspiracy to Aggravated Trafficking in cocaine (F1).

Additional charges may be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.