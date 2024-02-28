Piqua receives financial award

PIQUA—The city of Piqua announced it received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2022, according to a news release on the city website.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) presents the award annually following a full review of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the most recent fiscal year.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“We are honored to receive the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting,” said Piqua Finance Director Jerald O’Brien. “Transparency in government financial reporting is of utmost importance and continues to be a top priority for our department and the whole city team. Recognition of our efforts is confirmation that we are serving our community in an open and forthcoming manner.”

The city of Piqua’s report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the program’s high standards, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story to the public clearly.

For more information regarding the City of Piqua Finance Department, visit piquaoh.gov/199/Finance.