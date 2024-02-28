Tuesday/Wednesday Basketball Tournament Roundup

Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod makes a move to the basket between Bradford’s Hudson Hill (10) and Zage Harleman (11) Tuesday in Piqua D-IV sectional action at Garbry Gymnasium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Landon Wills goes up for two points in a crowd against Troy Christian Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Alex Free goes up for two points Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Hudson Hill scores two points Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Brennan Hochwalt drives against Bradford’s Owen Canan Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Griffin Trevino gets off a shot against Troy Christian Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Bradford boys basketball team stayed close for a half Tuesday night in Piqua D-IV sectional action, before Troy Christian pulled away for a 68-47 victory.

Troy Christian, 22-2 and the second seed will play third seed Cedarville (19-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in district semifinal at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Eagles won the regular season meeting 69-48.

Bradford closed the season at 13-10 — having won 13 games or more for the third straight season and winning a postseason game for the first time in 27 years.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the opening quarter as both teams pushed the ball down the floor.

Parker Penrod scored nine points in the opening quarter for the Eagles and Hudson Hill had eight for Bradford and two free throws by Penrod put Troy Christian up 17-15.

Four points by Hudson Hill had given Bradford a 19-17 lead early in the second quarter.

But, Troy Christian would outscored the Railroaders 15-3 the rest of the quarter to go up 51-33 at halftime.

Landon Wills scored the first four points of the third quarter, to get Bradford within 32-26. But, that is as close as they could get.

The Eagles would increase the lead to 51-33 after three quarters and pull away in the fourth quarter.

Penrod finished with 32 points — including 18 in the first half.

Alex Free would score 10 points, Frank Rupnik netted six points and Christian Brusman scored five points.

Landon Wills led Bradford with 19 points.

Hill would scored 15 points, Owen Canan netted seven points and Rallie Wirrig added five points.

Newton 44.

Emm. Christian 36

TROY — In Troy D-IV sectional action Tuesday, the Newton boys basketball team advanced to Friday’s district semifinal at the Trojan Activity Center.

Newton 15-9 and the 11th seed will play top seed Russia (23-1).

Russia advanced with an 82-14 win over Tri-County North Tuesday.

